Your World Today – Monday, January 9, 2017

NEWS: Monday, January 9, 2017



LOCAL NEWS:

All closures and cancellations due to weather are on our closures and cancellation page in the Your World Today column!

An accident happened in Phelps County on Highway 63 inside the city limits of Edgar Springs Sunday that left a Salem man with serious injuries. According to the highway patrol report, a 2005 Jeep Liberty driven northbound by 63-year old Roger Gray of Salem, crossed the centerline and traveled off the left side of the roadway where the Jeep struck an embankment and then a culvert before finally coming to rest. Gray suffered serious injuries and was flown by Air Evac to the Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. Gray was not wearing a seat restraint the time of the accident. The Jeep was totaled and removed from the scene by a private party.

An accident occurred Saturday afternoon at 2:23 in Phelps County on Route U approximately five miles northeast of St. James. According to the highway patrol report, a northbound 2004 Saturn Ion, driven by 26-year old Steven Baker of Rolla, crossed the center line where the Saturn ran off the east side of the roadway, and collided with a tree. Baker suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Mercy Hospital in Creve Coeur via Air Ambulance. The report stated that it was unknown whether Baker was wearing a safety restraint. The Saturn sustained extensive damage and towed by Spurgeon’s Towing of St. James.

The Salem Police Department released reports for the end of December that included domestic disturbances and shoplifters. On Thursday, December 29th at 5:20 in the afternoon, an officer was detailed to a residence in the 800 block of North Henderson in reference a domestic disturbance. The report led to the arrest of a 29-year old Salem male for disorderly conduct. He was issued a summons to appear in court and was released. Later that night at 11:05, an officer located a 46-year old Salem female at a residence in the 100 block of Independence Drive who had an active arrest warrant from the City of Salem. She was taken into custody on the warrant an incarcerated pending a court appearance. Then at 11:07 that same night, an officer transported a 33-year old female of Jefferson City from Cole County, Missouri to the Dent County Jail in lieu of an active arrest warrant from the City of Salem. She was incarcerated pending a court appearance. On Saturday, December 31st at 12:16 in the afternoon, an officer was sent to Wal-Mart in reference to a shoplifter. The report led to the arrest of a 25-year old Salem male for stealing merchandise valued at $4.64. He was issued a summons to appear in court and released. At 1:17 that same afternoon, another officer responded to Wal-Mart in reference to a shoplifter. The report led to the arrest of a 33- year old Salem female for stealing merchandise valued at $15.90. She was issued a summons to appear in court and released. Later that sameafternoon at 3:35, an officer was dispatcehd to a residence in the 400 block of Hogan Adams Lane in reference to a domestic disturbance. The report led to the arrest of a 42-year old Salem female on an active fugitive arrest warrant from Evansville, Illinois. She was taken into custody on the warrant and incarcerated pending extradition. Please contact the Salem Police Department at 729-4242 if you have information regarding any ongoing investigation.

The Missouri Public Service Commission has reduced the surcharge that consumers pay to fund Relay Missouri, a statewide dual-party telephone relay service for the deaf, hearing-impaired and speech-impaired. The surcharge appears on the monthly telephone bills of Missouri consumers. The Relay Missouri fund provides financial support to ensure deaf, hearing-impaired and speech-impaired consumers have reasonable access to telephone service. Relay Missouri is funded through a monthly, per line surcharge. The current surcharge is $0.06. After reviewing fund expenditures and payments, the Staff of the Missouri Public Service Commission recommended to the Commission that the surcharge be reduced to $0.04 per month, per access line. The Missouri General Assembly established Relay Missouri in 1990. The surcharge level is periodically reviewed by the Commission according to the requirements established by Missouri statutes. Customers should see this change on their upcoming telephone bills by February.

SPORTS [TOP]

The Salem Boys Basketball Tigers came from a 14 point deficit Friday night at Owensville in the semi-final tournament game against Steelville, winning that game by the score 63-55 with Eric Wood and Logan Woolf each scoring 17 points while Jakob Happel added another 14 for Salem. The Tigers on Saturday night missed their first eight three point shots and trailed again at halftime to Linn, 22-14, but played outstanding defense in the 2nd half and rallied to beat Linn, 38-36 to win the Maries County Bank 28th Annual Owensville Tournament. Jakob Happel had 13 points for Salem in the game. It was the first time ever that Salem has won this tournament. After the game, Logan Woolf was named the tournament’s MVP and Jakob Happel made the 1st All-Tournament team.

The Salem Lady Basketball Tigers dropped the 3rd place game to the Sullivan Lady Eagles Saturday by the score of 55-40 in a make up game that had been postponed due to icy conditions. Payton Curley had 14 points while Kari Hatridge had 11 points for Salem. The Lady Tigers open up their SCA play tonight against Mountain View-Liberty at the SHS Gym starting at 6:00 with the JV game with the varsity game to follow. You can hear the varsity game live on KSMO and ksmoradio.com and the game will be delayed for broadcast on Fidelity local 6.

Paul Stastny scored twice, Patrick Berglund broke a third-period tie with his seventh of the season, and the St. Louis Blues topped the Dallas Stars 4-3 on Saturday night. Vladimir Tarasenko also scored for St. Louis. Carter Hutton made 25 saves in the win. Berglund gave St. Louis a 4-3 lead when he deflected a shot from Kevin Shattenkirk into the net with 1:54 left in regulation. It was his sixth goal in his last 10 games. The Blues will face Boston Tuesday night in a game that will be delayed until after the Salem Tigers Boys game.

Yante Maten scored 17 points and pulled down nine rebounds Saturday as Georgia defeated Missouri 71-66 in Southeastern Conference play. Terrence Phillips scored 17 points, Jordan Barnett had 15, and K.J. Walton added 13 for Missouri who falls to 5-9 on the year and 0-2 in the SEC. Missouri will play Auburn Tuesday night but the game will not be carried on KSMO due to conflicts with the Salem Tiger's Boys game.

The Cardinal Caravan will be coming to the Rolla High School Gymnasium on Saturday, January 14th at 5:30. The event will be hosted by Tom Ackerman from KMOX Radio in St. Louis. Scheduled to appear this year will be former pitcher Kyle McClellan and former infielder Tom Lawless. Current players coming to Rolla this year will be Stephen Piscotty, Greg Garcia and Paul DeJong. The Cardinals will be implementing the Autograph Ticket system this year where the first 400 children through the door (15 years of age and under) will get autographs from each current and former player.

OBITUARIES [TOP]

Funeral services for Artie (Wainwright) Tripp of Salem, age 91, will be held this morning at 11:00 at the Wilson Mortuary in Salem. Visitation will be from 10:00 until service time. Interment will be in the North Lawn Cemetery.

A Celebration of Life for John Keith Hoch (Johnny Smokestack) of Rolla, age 75, will be held at a later date. All arrangements are under the direction of James & Gahr Mortuary of Rolla.

Funeral services for Daniel Dean Decker of Salem, age 28, will be held Wednesday at 11:00 at the New Harmony Church. Visitation will be from 9:00 until service time. Interment will be in the Mt. Hermon Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Lyndell Decker Family. All arrangements are under the direction of the Wilson Mortuary in Salem.

WEATHER [TOP]

Today..Mostly sunny high around 45.

Tonight..Cloudy with a chance for drizzle after midnight and increasing winds. Temperatures will be rising into the early morning.

Tuesday..Cloudy and breezy with a chance for drizzle, high of 56.

Tuesday night..Partly cloudy, low of 36.

Wednesday..Mostly cloudy, high around 60.

Wednesday night..Mostly cloudy, low of 48.