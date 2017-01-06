Your World Today – Friday, January 6, 2017

For previous editions of Your World Today, please visit the Archives page.

NEWS: Friday, January 6, 2017



LOCAL NEWS:

All closures and cancellations due to weather are on our closures and cancellation page in the Your World Today column!

Two separate accidents happened on Highway 32 about three miles east of Licking at 5:51 Wednesday afternoon that were linked by a cow. The first accident happened when a 2006 Pontiac Torrent driven eastbound by 25-year old Madison Bates of Licking struck a cow in the roadway, traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a fence. Bates had minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Texas County Memorial District Hospital. She was not wearing a seat restraint when the accident happened. The Pontiac was totaled and removed from the scene by Whitaker’s of Salem. The second accident happened at the same time and place on Highway 32 as Sandra Gibson of Salem was driving a 2004 Ford Explorer westbound when she struck the injured cow that was in the roadway from the previous accident. Gibson also suffered minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Texas County Memorial Hospital. Gibson was wearing a seat restraint at the time of the accident. The Ford Explorer sustained moderate damages and was removed from the scene by Schwartz Towing of Salem. The highway patrol was assisted by the Licking Rural Fire Department.

An accident happened in Dent County at 9:40 Thursday morning on Highway 32 about 13 miles west of Salem. According to the highway patrol report, a 1999 Plymouth Voyager driven eastbound by 47-year old James Peek of Salem, slid on ice and went off the right side of the roadway where the vehicle struck an embankment. A passenger, 49-year old Deborah Peek of Salem, suffered minor injuries and was transported to the Salem Memorial District Hospital by the Salem Ambulance. The Voyager had minor damage was driven from the scene.

The Dent County Commissioners met for their regular meeting Thursday morning in the Dent County Courthouse. Dent County Treasurer Denita Williams was in with the CART receipts for December which were $56,312.93 resulting in the year-to-date being up $2,989.25 or .445%. She went on to say that the year-to-date grand total for 2016 was $674,760.48. In the road report, District One Commissioner Dennis Purcell and District Two Commissioner Gary Larson indicated that their crews were putting sand and salt down in sub-divisions and on chip and seal roadways. They indicated that snowfall in the county ranged from a dusting in the extreme southern part of the county to 1-2 inches in the northern part. Presiding Commissioner Darrell Skiles said that he’d been looking at ending balances for 2016 and the general revenue fund was in good shape and that office holders had done a good job holding down expenditures so that ending numbers were actually better than those budgeted. The Commissioners discussed setting the budget hearing and voted 3-0 to set it for January 23rd at 10:00 in the morning in the Commissioners office. Skiles went on to say that Dent County has lost a seemingly unlimited source of historical knowledge with the passing of Kenny Fiebelman. Dent County Clerk Angie Curley said that her office is continuing work on the budget and that she had provided each Commissioner with a folder with every department budget except for the Sheriff’s Department and the Road and Bridge Department. She went on to say that a tentative budget would be available to the public the afternoon of January 12th. Curley added that she balanced with the Treasurer for December, as well as for the year-to-date, on all accounts. Public Administrator Jim Kotschedoff came in to discuss his budget request. Tom Haines from the US Forest Service came in to update the commission on the map for the crossing at county road 5610, the Cooley Bridge. Dent County Sheriff Bob Wells came in to discuss evidence storage issues. He discussed re-arranging the booking room and needing a wall built, plus needing to put a dehumidifier in the furnace system in the jail, and go over the uniform allowance procedures. The commission said he needs to get quotes on the work and come back to visit with them. Deputy Wayne Becker came in and they discussed the Sheriff/Jail budget request for 2017. The next meeting of the Commissioners will be Monday morning in the Courthouse and the meeting is open to the public.

Join the Dent County Health Center in the “Walking” challenge and help the Dent County Health Center take 1 Billion steps and beyond. Regular physical activity like walking can greatly reduce the risk of conditions such as diabetes obesity, heart disease and cancer. Walking can be relaxing, spiritual or when done together, it can be just plain fun. The Dent County Health Center is joining the American Public Health Associations’ (APHA) 1 Billion Steps Challenge nationwide. Everyone, every age, every shape and every size help join in from January 7th to April 7th. Get a free pedometer from the Dent County Health Center or use your Fitbit or tracking device to measure every step. Report your steps weekly through April 7th. Get healthy, feel better, change your lifestyle and win prizes. On April 1st there will be a 5k walk/run and these steps will be added to the totals which will be calculated on April 7th. For more information stop by the Dent County Health Center at 601 South McArthur or call 729-3106.

SPORTS [TOP]

The Salem Boys Basketball Tigers will face the Steelville Cardinals in the semi-final of the Maries Bank Tournament in Owensville starting tonight at 7:00. You can hear the game on KSMO Radio and ksmoradio.com starting with Tiger talk and Coach Conrad Prugh. Salem is 5-5 on the year.

The Salem Lady Basketball Tigers will be in Sullivan Saturday afternoon for the make-up game with the Lady Eagles from the game that was iced out in December. The start time is 2:30. Salem enters the game with a 7-4 record.

Jeff Skinner put Carolina ahead in the third period and Derek Ryan scored twice, helping the Hurricanes beat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Thursday night. Jake Allen made 25 saves but lost to Carolina for the first time in four starts. The Blues will host the Dallas Stars Saturday night and you can hear the game on KSMO immediately after the Salem Basketball game.

The Missouri Basketball Tigers will face Georgia Saturday morning at 11:30 on KSMO Radio in SEC Play. Missouri is 5-8 on the season and 0-1 in the SEC Conference.

The Cardinal Caravan will be coming to the Rolla High School Gymnasium on Saturday, January 14th at 5:30. The event will be hosted by Tom Ackerman from KMOX Radio in St. Louis. Scheduled to appear this year will be former pitcher Kyle McClellan and former infielder Tom Lawless. Current players coming to Rolla this year will be Stephen Piscotty, Greg Garcia and Paul DeJong. The Cardinals will be implementing the Autograph Ticket system this year where the first 400 children through the door (15 years of age and under) will get autographs from each current and former player.

OBITUARIES [TOP]

Funeral services for Kenny Franklin Fiebelman of Salem, age 75, will be held today at 1:00 at the James and Gahr Mortuary in Salem. Interment will be in the Boss Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Boss Assembly of God, Dent County Chapter of the Salvation Army, Lifeway Center.

Funeral services for Pauline Haskins of Park Hills formerly of Bunker, age 93, will be held Saturday at 12:00 noon at the McSpadden Funeral Home in Bunker. Visitation will be Saturday morning from 10:00 until service time. Interment will be in the Bay Cemetery in Bunker. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.

Funeral services for Arnold Wolf will be held Saturday at 2:00 at the Fox Funeral Chapel in Licking. Visitation will be held Saturday from 6 to 8 PM at Fox Chapel. Interment at Licking Cemetery with full military honors.

Funeral services for Artie (Wainwright) Tripp of Salem, age 91, will be held Monday at 11:00 at the Wilson Mortuary in Salem. Visitation will be from 10:00 until service time. Interment will be in the North Lawn Cemetery.

A Celebration of Life for John Keith Hoch (Johnny Smokestack) of Rolla, age 75, will be held at a later date. All arrangements are under the direction of James & Gahr Mortuary of Rolla.

WEATHER [TOP]

Today..Mostly cloudy, high of 18.

Tonight..Mostly cloudy early then clearing, low of 8.

Saturday..Mostly sunny, high of 29.

Saturday night..Mostly clear, low near 11.

Sunday..Mostly sunny, high of of 33.

Sunday night..Partly cloudy, low around 20.

Monday..Mostly sunny and warmer, high around 45.