Your World Today – Thursday, January 5, 2017

For previous editions of Your World Today, please visit the Archives page.

Jump to: Sports • Obituaries • Weather

NEWS: Thursday, January 5, 2017



LOCAL NEWS:

All closures and cancellations due to weather are on our closures and cancellation page in the Your World Today column!

The Salem Police Department released reports involving property damage, traffic violations and theft. On Thursday, December 22nd at 8:31 at night, an officer located a 29-year old male of Salem at Wal-Mart who had five fugitive arrest warrants from Franklin County. He was taken into custody on the warrants and incarcerated pending extradition. On Saturday afternoon, December 24th at 2:10, an officer was detailed to a residence in the 800 block of East Third in reference to property damage. The report revealed that someone unknown broke the front door of the residence causing damages valued at $30. The report is under investigation. On Christmas night at 11:13, a vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation that led to the arrest of a 22-year old male of Viburnum for driving while having his license suspended. He was issued a summons to appear in court and released. On Tuesday morning, December 27th at 12:16, a vehicle was stopped for traffic violations that led to the arrest of a 21-year old male of Salem for driving while being intoxicated and for having an active arrest warrant from Lincoln County, Missouri. He was issued a summons to appear in court and was released with a date to appear in court after posting bond on the warrant. Later that same morning at 7:47, an officer was contacted at the station in reference to a theft. The report revealed that someone unknown stole items valued at $755.00 from a vehicle that was parked at a residence in the 300 block of East Bryon. The report is under investigation. On Wednesday, December 28th at 12:47 in the afternoon, an officer was dispatched to the Fourth Street Mall in reference to a theft. The report revealed that a person or persons unknown took items valued at $5,195. The report is under investigation. On Thursday, December 29th at 2:20 in the morning, an officer located a 33-year old male and a 34-year old female, both of Salem, at a residence in the 600 block of South Jackson, who each had active arrest warrants from the City of Salem. Both suspects were taken into custody on the warrants and incarcerated pending a court appearance. Please contact the Salem Police Department at 729-4242 if you have any information regarding any ongoing investigation.

The Dent County Fire Protection District Board of Directors held their January meeting Tuesday evening at the fire station. The Board reviewed the budget and with some budget changes to correct budget categories, the budget was approved with the carry over of about $47,000. The monthly reimbursement report was presented with a total of 25 calls for the month that included: five calls for structure fires, two calls for flue fires, one call for a brush fire, one call for a landing zone, seven calls for first responders, five calls for vehicle accidents, two calls for mutual aid, one call for Haz-Mat, which was a gas leak, and one call for training. Total calls to date for the year is 25. There was no old business brought before the Board and in new business, the by-laws were reviewed and changes made to the filing for the Board of Directors to-by-in compliance with state statue was approved. During reports, Fire Chief Brad Nash reported that the waste oil furnace will have to be repaired and the Board gave approval for the go ahead to get it checked out and repaired. It was reported that the new brush truck has been lettered and work is being done on the tank installation and outfitting. Nash reported that he is getting together the list of items to put out for bid and should have that ready by the next meeting. He also reported the grants are in the works with much left to do. The goal of Capitol Improvement would be in excess of the $985,000. This will take more than one grant to accomplish and will be an on going project. The Board then set their next meeting for Tuesday, February 7th at the fire station at 6:00 pm and the meeting was then adjourned.

An accident occurred on Thursday, December 22nd at 8:55 pm at the intersection of Highway 32/72 in Salem. According to the Salem Police report, a 2008 Buick Enclave driven by Daniel Corkell of Salem was facing east, stopped in the north turn lane of highway 32. Corkell started into traffic turning north and collided with a 2014 Ford Fiesta driven by Kelly Kitchen of Salem and owned by Kirsten Leigh of Orlando, Florida. Injuries were reported in both vehicles. The Buick Enclave and the Ford Fiesta both sustained major damages and were towed due to the damages.

SPORTS [TOP]

Antonio Blakeney hit 3 of 4 from 3-point range and finished with 24 points for the second consecutive game as LSU beat Missouri 88-77 on Wednesday night. Missouri led 40-35 at halftime, but LSU opened the second half on a 9-4 run and took the lead with 14:25.

The St. Louis Blues will host the Carolina Hurricane tonight starting at 6:30 on KSMO Radio. The Blues are 2-1 on this current six-game home stand that will continue through January 10th.

The Cardinal Caravan will be coming to the Rolla High School Gymnasium on Saturday, January 14th at 5:30. The event will be hosted by Tom Ackerman from KMOX Radio in St. Louis. Scheduled to appear this year will be former pitcher Kyle McClellan and former infielder Tom Lawless. Current players coming to Rolla this year will be Stephen Piscotty, Greg Garcia and Paul DeJong. The Cardinals will be implementing the Autograph Ticket system this year where the first 400 children through the door (15 years of age and under) will get autographs from each current and former player.

OBITUARIES [TOP]

Funeral services for Shirley Cleone Wilkins of Bixby, age 81, will be held today at noon at the Wilson Mortuary Viburnum Chapel. Visitation will be held from 10:00 this morning until service time. Interment will be in the Dotson Cemetery in Bixby.

Funeral services for Kenny Franklin Fiebelman of Salem, age 75, will be held Friday at 1:00 at the James and Gahr Mortuary in Salem. Visitation will be today from 3:00 to 9:00 with a Masonic Service tonight at 8:30. Interment will be in the Boss Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Boss Assembly of God, Dent County Chapter of the Salvation Army, Lifeway Center.

Funeral services for Pauline Haskin of Park Hills formerly of Bunker, age 93, will be held Saturday at 12:00 noon at the McSpadden Funeral Home in Bunker. Visitation will be from 10:00 in the morning until service time. Interment will be in the Bay Cemetery in Bunker. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.

A Celebration of Life for John Keith Hoch (Johnny Smokestack) of Rolla, age 75, will be held at a later date. All arrangements are under the direction of James & Gahr Mortuary of Rolla.

WEATHER [TOP]

Today..Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for snow through the early afternoon, high of 26.

Tonight..Mostly cloudy, low of 8 with a wind chill of -2.

Friday..Mostly sunny, high near 21.

Friday night..Partly cloudy, low of 8.

Saturday..Mostly sunny, high around 30.

Saturday night..Mostly clear, low around 10.