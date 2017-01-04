Your World Today – Wednesday, January 4, 2017

For previous editions of Your World Today, please visit the Archives page.

NEWS: Wednesday, January 4, 2017



LOCAL NEWS:

The Salem Board of Aldermen met Tuesday evening at the Council Chambers for their regular meeting. Under the hearing of persons, Fred Whitaker was in attendance requesting the closing of Fourth Street from Highway 19 to Jackson Street from 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM on Saturday, June 3rd for a Moonlight Madness event. The street closure was approved by the Aldermen. Under Bids, Park and Recreation Director Tye Lydon reported that the Park Board recently reviewed the only bid that was submitted for the design, structures and ground covering for the new All Inclusive Park from Unlimited Play. The bid was for $350,000 and will be mostly paid through a DNR Land and Water Conservation grant. Another $50,000 will come from the Park Board’s budget and another $50,000 in-kind labor from the city crews. This bid was approved. In Unfinished Business, City Administrator Ray Walden presented revised wording for a facility rental agreement for the Old City Hall to allow alcohol at events. City Attorney Seay noted that this policy will be similar to the rental agreement currently being used at the Salem Community Center @ the Armory. The board approved creation of this new policy and the change to the facility rental agreement. Seay requested clarification for the wording of an ordinance pertaining to demolition dumpsters. The board clarified that any construction company that already has a city business license would not be charged a $500 fee to add construction dumpsters to their business. Seay will have the new ordinance at the next meeting. Park and Recreation Director Tye Lydon reported on the recent Park Board meeting that was held December 29th. The current youth basketball program is going well and future programming such as wiffleball and kickball is being investigated. The Park Board discussed encumbering funds each year to allow for repairs of the city park equipment, especially for the All-Inclusive Park. The Park Board also discussed the TAP grant that was recently written to widen sidewalks in the City Park and make them more handicapped accessible. The pool house roof repairs will not be done this fiscal year since it will need to be prevailing wage and is estimated to cost over $50,000. The Park Board recommends that the city proceed with improving the city owned property located on South Highway 19 into soccer fields. An engineering company is getting cost estimates for approval. Joyce Bradley was in attendance and received permission for the creation of a landscaping design at the city park, being paid through funds from the Salem Area Community Betterment Association. Walden reported that a Salem Police K-9 fund is being set up and will accept donations in the near future. Applications are still being received for the Economic Development position through January 6th. A Capital Improvement Meeting was held on December 20th and a GRO Open House on December 22nd. City offices will be closed on January 16 for MLK Day so the next Alderman meeting will be Tuesday, January 17. The board then went into closed session to discuss contracts and real estate.

An accident occurred at 3:05 Sunday evening in Dent County on Route U about 6 miles northwest of Salem. According to the highway patrol report, a 1996 Ford Explorer driven by 25-year old Kayla Inman of Salem was traveling southbound when she traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a fence post. Inman and a passenger, 24-year old Dylan Burke, suffered minor injuries and refused treatment. Neither Inman nor Burke was wearing a seat restraint at the time of the accident. The Ford sustained moderate damage and was removed from the scene by Whitaker’s Towing of Salem.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that there were two fatalities during the New Year's holiday counting period from 6:00 pm Friday, December 30th to 11:59 pm Monday, January 2nd. Troopers investigated 220 traffic crashes, which included 84 injuries and both fatalities. In addition, troopers made 103 arrests for driving while intoxicated and 67 drug arrests during the 2017 New Year counting period. There were no boating incidents or drownings during the 2017 New Year’s holiday counting period. Last year over the New Year’s holiday counting period, Missouri law enforcement agencies reported 954 traffic crashes, which injured 364 people. There were seven fatalities during the 2016 New Year’s holiday counting period. During the 2016 New Year’s holiday, troopers investigated 235 traffic crashes which included 59 injuries and five of the seven fatalities. In addition, troopers made 109 arrests for driving while intoxicated. There were no boating incidents or drownings during the 2016 New Year’s holiday counting period. One fatality each occurred in the Troop D, Springfield area, and the Troop F, Jefferson City, area. Both fatalities occurred on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2017.

Healthy Dent County will hold a Self Defense Class for Women in January. The class will consist of four Monday Evenings at 6:00 p.m. Dates are January 9th, 16th, 23rd & 30th. Troy A. Hardwick, a 20-year retired Army Special Agent, is the instructor for the class. This course is designed to help females become more aware, prepared, and ready for any situation that may occur in everyday life. Each lesson will be approximately 1.5 hours long. Course will be held at the Salem Community Center @ the Armory on the gym floor. The class will be limited to the first 20 participants to register so don’t hesitate if you are interested in attending. Call 573-739-1127 or you can email director@salemfitnesscenter.org for more information.

SPORTS [TOP]

Logan Woolf splashed home six 3-pointers including four in a row in the 1st quarter and finished with 34 points as the Salem Tigers beat the Bourbon War Hawks by the score of 73-59. Jakob Happel added 22 points as the Salem Tigers evened their record at 5-5 on the year and broke their three-game losing streak. Salem will face either Cuba or Steelville in the semi-final game Friday night at 7:00 at Owensville. That game can be heard on KSMO Radio.

Payton Curley scored 35 points and the Lady Tigers came back from a 1st half deficit to beat the Rolla Lady Bulldogs at the SHS gym last night, 59-50. Salem is now 7-4 on the year and they will be at Sullivan Saturday afternoon for the makeup 3rd place game against the Lady Eagles from the Tournament in December.

The Missouri Tigers start their SEC schedule tonight as they will host LSU starting at 7:30 on KSMO Radio. Missouri enters the game with a 5-7 record overall.

At the Family Pharmacy Holiday Basketball Tournament held in Mountain Grove last week, two Salem Lady Tigers were named to the All-Tournament Team. Payton Curley and Kari Hatridge were named to the All-Tournament Team along with two girls from Gainesville and one from Mountain-View Liberty. Congratulations ladies!

OBITUARIES [TOP]

Funeral services for Shirley Cleone Wilkins of Bixby, age 81, will be held Thursday at noon at the Wilson Mortuary Viburnum Chapel. Visitation will be held from 10:00 in the morning until service time Thursday. Interment will be in the Dotson Cemetery in Bixby.

Funeral services for Kenny Franklin Fiebelman of Salem, age 75, will be held Friday at 1:00 at the James and Gahr Mortuary in Salem. Visitation will be Thursday from 3:00 to 9:00 with a Masonic Service at 8:30. Interment will be in the Boss Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Boss Assembly of God, Dent County Chapter of the Salvation Army, Lifeway Center.

Funeral services for Pauline Haskin of Park Hills formerly of Bunker, age 93, will be held Saturday at 12:00 noon at the McSpadden Funeral Home in Bunker. Visitation will be from 10:00 in the morning until service time. Interment will be in the Bay Cemetery in Bunker. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.

Funeral services for Orville “Pat” Miller of Salem, age 93, will be held at a later date. All arrangements are under the direction of the James and Gahr Mortuary in Salem.

WEATHER [TOP]

Today..Mostly sunny early, becoming cloudy, high near 30.

Tonight..Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for snow after midnight, low of 16.

Thursday..Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for light snow before noon, high of 26.

Thursday night..Mostly cloudy, low near 10.

Friday..Mostly sunny, high around 25.